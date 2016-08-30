"Gunning for Education" - a BBC Radio Documentary on Campus Carry in Texas

It's been about a month since Texas' new "campus carry" law went into effect at college campuses across the state.

The new law has in many ways put Texas at the center of the nation's gun debates, and it's drawn attention from across the pond as well.

For this episode of West Texas Talk, we caught up with a radio producer with the BBC - the British Broadcasting Corporation - working on a documentary about the advent of campus carry in Texas, along with the West Texas-based educator also contributing to the project.

Russell Crewe has produced audio documentaries and stories for BBC Radio for years, and Ian Peddie is an English Professor at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

Together, the two explored campus carry in Texas as seen through the experiences of people at two universities - the University of Texas at Austin, and Sul Ross State University here in West Texas.