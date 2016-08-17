Karen Bernstein's Richard Linklater documentary

Richard Linklater is one of the biggest names in Texas film, and the Austin-based director of movies like Slacker, School of Rock, and the much heralded Boyhood, is the subject of a new documentary.

The documentary, called Richard Linklater - dream is destiny - profiles Linklater and focuses on his desire to work outside the typical film production centers of New York and Los Angeles.

Karen Bernstein directed and produced the documentary with Louis Black. She joins us for today's West Texas Talk to discuss the documentary, the filmmaking process, and the importance of Linklater's work.