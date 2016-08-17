© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Karen Bernstein's Richard Linklater documentary

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 17, 2016 at 6:30 PM CDT
richard-linklater
Richard Linklater. Credit: Karen Bernstein

Richard Linklater is one of the biggest names in Texas film, and the Austin-based director of movies like Slacker, School of Rock, and the much heralded Boyhood, is the subject of a new documentary.

The documentary, called Richard Linklater - dream is destiny - profiles Linklater and focuses on his desire to work outside the typical film production centers of New York and Los Angeles.

Karen Bernstein directed and produced the documentary with Louis Black. She joins us for today's West Texas Talk to discuss the documentary, the filmmaking process, and the importance of Linklater's work.

Tags
West Texas Talk Texas FilmKaren BernsteinDocumentaryaustinfilmRichard Linklatertexas
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: