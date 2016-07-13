© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Transpecos Opens Marfa Film Festival

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 13, 2016 at 6:30 PM CDT
img_1060
Host Travis Lux (far left) with Greg Kwedar, Gabriel Luna, and Clint Bentley

On this edition of West Texas Talk, host Travis Lux sits down with three of the folks behind Transpecos -- a new film about three Border Patrol agents whose slow day on the job takes a dramatic turn when a cartel drug runner passes through their makeshift checkpoint.

Clint Bentley (co-writer and producer), Greg Kwedar (co-writer and director), and Gabriel Luna (lead actor) talk about West Texas, the research behind the film, and its relevance to current social and political conversations.

Tags
West Texas Talk Marfa Film Festivalbig bendfilmBorder Patrol Big Bend SectorMarfa Film Festival 2016TranspecosmoviesBorder Patrol
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: