Transpecos Opens Marfa Film Festival

On this edition of West Texas Talk, host Travis Lux sits down with three of the folks behind Transpecos -- a new film about three Border Patrol agents whose slow day on the job takes a dramatic turn when a cartel drug runner passes through their makeshift checkpoint.

Clint Bentley (co-writer and producer), Greg Kwedar (co-writer and director), and Gabriel Luna (lead actor) talk about West Texas, the research behind the film, and its relevance to current social and political conversations.