[gallery ids="27896,27897,27900,27898,27899"]

Jason Amos is a part-time Sanderson, TX resident who just wrapped up a more than 1,400-mile road trip in his propane-powered 1970 Ford XL.

Amos, who lives in Los Angeles when he's not in Texas, joined us to talk about the "Hot Rod Power Tour", the history of his car and some of the benefits he's come to discover of using propane as a gasoline alternative.