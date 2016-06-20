In a new approach for West Texas Talk tonight, join us live in the lobby of the Marfa Public Radio studios at 6:30 PM, as we interview Sarah Hepola, the author of Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget, a best-selling memoir.

This Texas resident appeared on NPR on Weekend Edition and on Fresh Air, which also included this commentary. She also previously appeared on Marfa Public Radio.

Her memoir of her time as an alcoholic has a dark humor and an honesty that inspired a critic in the The New York Times to describe it as "Simply extraordinary. Ms. Hepola’s electric prose marks her as a flamingo among this genre’s geese. She has direct access to the midnight gods of torch songs, neon signs, tap beer at a reasonable price, cigarettes and untrammeled longing.”

Marfa Public Radio HQ is located in Marfa TX at 106 E. San Antonio (Hwy 67/90) next to Ballroom Marfa.