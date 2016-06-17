© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Filmmaker Megan Wilde Discusses State of Peyote Harvesting in Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 17, 2016 at 11:07 AM CDT
A still from the film, "Peyote at a Crossroads" by Megan Wilde. (Megan Wilde)

For this episode of West Texas Talk, recent Sul Ross State University graduate Megan Wilde joins us to talk about her documentary film on the worrisome state of peyote harvesting in Texas, called Peyote at a Crossroads.

The documentary digs into the history and future of peyote harvesting in Texas, looking at the variety of factors that have resulted in a dwindling supply of peyote for use in religious ceremonies by the Native American Church.

Wilde's documentary is still in the works and hasn't yet been released, but it was recently screened at Sul Ross.

West Texas Talk TraditionPeyoteCactusPeyote HarvestingNative American ChurchDrug enforcementtSouth TexasreligionEconomics
Latest Episodes: