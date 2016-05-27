Judd Foundation Hosts Star Party in Marfa

The organization that maintains and preserves artist Donald Judd's living and working spaces is hosting a community stargazing party in Marfa, TX this weekend.

On Saturday, May 28th, the Judd Foundation will open to the public "La Mansana de Chinati/The Block," Judd's former home in Marfa. The Block will be open for viewing from 7:30 to 9 PM, and a star party will follow at 9:30.

Caitlin Murray, Archivist & Programs Manager for the Judd Foundation, joined us to talk about the program and Judd's interest in astronomy. Allen Gilchrist, a local amateur astronomer, will be on hand with others pointing out objects of interest in the night sky and helping visitors use the telescopes that will be available. He joined us as well to talk about his background in astronomy and what visitors might get to see Saturday night.

More information about Saturday's Star Party and open viewing of La Mansana de Chinati/The Block is available here.