alvin_lucier_charles_curtis



Memorial Day weekend (May 26–29) Marfa Live Arts and Fieldwork: Marfa present Marfa Sounding with composer Alvin Lucier and cellist Charles Curtis.

From the Marfa Live Arts website; "This series of free sound installations, talks, and performances taking place in outdoor sites and interiors throughout Marfa opens up new ways of experiencing the spaces and environs of West Texas through sound. We spoke with Alvin Lucier and Charles Curtis about their longtime collaboration, how they will leverage the unique physical attributes of the land, wind and beauty of West Texas as they explore, jointly and solo, the art of sound. You can see a schedule here.

Marfa will welcome summer by welcoming sound artists who'll be leveraging the beauty , the geography, the boundless sky-scapes, the wind, the echoes of this unique part of the world, to share sound installations indoors and out…to..say the project's directors, QUOTE open up new ways of experiencing the spaces and environs of West Texas through sound."