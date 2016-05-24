Bob Dylan at 75

Bob Dylan turns 75 years old on the 24th of May, and to celebrate, Marfa Live Arts is inviting people from the Big Bend and beyond to attend Bob Dylan's 75th Birthday Jam.

In this edition of West Texas Talk, Tom Michael sits down with Jennie Lyn Hamilton, of Marfa Live Arts, to talk about the living legend and spin a few tunes from the The Bootleg Series Vol. 12: The Cutting Edge 1965–1966. Songs include Love Minus Zero, Subterranean Homesick Blues, Highway 61 Revisited, Visions of Johanna, and several outtakes.