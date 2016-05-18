Remembering Guy Clark

West Texas Talk is normally an interview program. This episode is slightly different, but necessary for remembering a Texas music legend. Guy Clark, guitarist, singer, songwriter, and Texas native has passed away at the age of 74.

Throughout Clark’s long career, spanning 14 albums and near-constant touring, he never forgot about the the state which he grew up in, taking inspirations from Monahans, where he was born, to Rockport, while collaborating with other legendary Texas musicians such as Townes Van Zandt and Jerry Jeff Walker.

This West Texas Talk includes a segment from a radio-documentary produced by KUT in Austin titled West Texas 1941: The Story of Guy Clark., hosted by public radio journalist David Brown.