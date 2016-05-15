© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Jose Dávila, artist from Guadalajara, at Marfa Contemporary

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 14, 2016 at 11:05 PM CDT
jose-marfa-contemporary
Mexican artist Jose Dávila at Marfa Contemporary, May 5, 2016 (KRTS / Tom Michael)

Today on West Texas Talk, a walk-through of the gallery opening at Marfa Contemporary. It's called The Elephant and the Feather and it features the work of Jose Dávila, an artist from Guadalajara, Mexico. His work incorporates boulders, glass, concrete, and marble - tied together with brightly-colored industrial ratchet straps.

Dávila leads us through the gallery, stopping to discuss work of art in the show. We talk about the influence of minimalism, architecture, sculpture, masculinity, Mexican art stereotypes, and living abroad.

wrecklesseric-stiff

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: