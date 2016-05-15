Jose Dávila, artist from Guadalajara, at Marfa Contemporary

Today on West Texas Talk, a walk-through of the gallery opening at Marfa Contemporary. It's called The Elephant and the Feather and it features the work of Jose Dávila, an artist from Guadalajara, Mexico. His work incorporates boulders, glass, concrete, and marble - tied together with brightly-colored industrial ratchet straps.

Dávila leads us through the gallery, stopping to discuss work of art in the show. We talk about the influence of minimalism, architecture, sculpture, masculinity, Mexican art stereotypes, and living abroad.