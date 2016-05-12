Wreckless Eric makes his way to Marfa TX this weekend

British musician Wreckless Eric (AKA Eric Goulden) is our guest on West Texas Talk today, as we preview his upcoming gig in Marfa, at the Lost Horse. Eric has passed this way before, but never spent much time in West Texas.

We play selections from his latest album, AmERICa (2015), and talk about touring musicians, boy bands, and his wife Amy Rigby. He laughs his way through most of the interview and reveals which covers of his 1977 debut hit "Whole Wide World" that he likes the best.