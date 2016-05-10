© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Discussing the Tourist Economy with Kristin Poole of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 10, 2016 at 11:11 AM CDT
sun_valley_center_arts
Artist rendering of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts.

Today on West Texas Talk, we visit with Kristin Poole, who has been Artistic Director at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts since 1997. In this interview, recorded late last year, we compare Sun Valley, Idaho, to Marfa, Texas. There are similarities and differences in their economies and cultures, and in the nexus between resident and visitor. We talk about how the arts impact residents living in regions known for their natural beauty.

