Discussing the Tourist Economy with Kristin Poole of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts
Today on West Texas Talk, we visit with Kristin Poole, who has been Artistic Director at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts since 1997. In this interview, recorded late last year, we compare Sun Valley, Idaho, to Marfa, Texas. There are similarities and differences in their economies and cultures, and in the nexus between resident and visitor. We talk about how the arts impact residents living in regions known for their natural beauty.