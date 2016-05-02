© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Marfa Live Arts: Marfa High School's Student Playwrights

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 2, 2016 at 6:30 PM CDT
For tonight's program, Diana Nguyen talked to director of Marfa Live Arts, Jennie Lyn Hamilton, Superintendent of Marfa ISD, Andrew Peters, and three of this year's playwrights, Adrianna Pineda, Huck Roch, and Jeremy Guevara.

This public performance of the plays is the culmination of an annual program hosted by Marfa Live Arts and Marfa ISD to teach playwriting in the English classes of the High School. This year brought playwright Raul Garza, National Latino Playwriting Award winner, as the playwright-in- residence to lead the 5th annual Playwriting Workshop. Garza led high school students through a playwriting workshop that included one-on- one editing sessions, plot work, character development, group acting activities, monologue and dialogue writing and co-writing scenes with a partner.

This year’s 2016 playwrights are: 9th grader Huck Roch with A Day in Boyz 2 Men, 10th grader Adrianna Pineda with Wide-Eyed Astroboy, 11th grader Dillon Orr with Heart of Stone, and 12th grader Jeremy Guevara with Utopia.

The one act plays will take place at the Crowley Theatre on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 pm.

