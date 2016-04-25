Spring Awakening is the current Sul Ross Theatre Program production running from April 15 - May 1 . The show's director, Dona Roman, and the musical director, Lana Potts came in to talk about the production with Diana Nguyen.

Spring Awakening is a German Play written by Frank Wedekind in the late 19th century but was adapted into a rock musical written by Steven Sater and composed by Duncan Sheikh. The musical is a coming of age story that deals with sexual exploration in a repressed society.

Cast members Ashley Paige, Jason Roman, and Zane Ivey joined us for an in-studio performance.