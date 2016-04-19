© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Backstage for Confessions of a Mexipatriate

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 19, 2016 at 2:00 PM CDT
micaltrejobyjimenez
Actor Mical Trejo as Samuel in "Confessions of a Mexipatriate," by Raul Garza (Alberto Jimenez).

For West Texas Talk, we go on-location to a theater rehearsal for the Confessions of a Mexipatriate, hosted by Marfa Live Arts, written by their playwright-in-residence, Raul Garza.

This one-man play is about the discovery of Samuel, a Mexican American contemporary who journeys to Mexico to better understand his cultural roots. We speak with the actor Mical Trejo and playwright Garza, as well as his brother, musician David Garza, who will provide the live musical score.  The production will be mounted Tuesday, April 19, at the Crowley Theater at 7.30 PM.  We also talk to the director of Marfa Live Arts, Jennie Lyn Hamilton.

