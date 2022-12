The celebrated American poet and writer Eileen Myles came into the studios to discuss identity, sexuality and politics with Diana Nguyen. Some of her extensive influential work includes Chelsea Girls (1994), I Must Be Living Twice: New and Selected Poems 1975-2014 (2015) and Skies: Poems. (2001).

In this conversation, Myles talks about feminism, gender, religion, politics and her heightened notoriety in mainstream society.