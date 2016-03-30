© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Dr. Scott Stoll on Plant Based Food

Published March 30, 2016 at 6:31 PM CDT
Tonight on West Texas Talk, we speak about diet and health with Dr Scott Stoll, member of the 1994 U.S. Olympic Bobsled team and current physician for the U.S. Bobsled team. Dr Stoll is the department chairman of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and he specializes in regenerative medicine through a plant-based (vegetarian) diet and lifestyle to help restore the body in healing and recovery from both diseased and injuries.

He will be at event entitled, "Food Is Medicine" this coming Saturday, April 2, 2016 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. The event organized by Midland Memorial Hospital is focused on nutrition and is the first-of-its-kind in West Texas.

