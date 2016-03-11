"Arturo Bandini" Artists Michael Dopp and Isaac Resnikoff

Los Angeles-based artists Michael Dopp and Isaac Resnikoff have installed a "gallery within a gallery" in the courtyard of Ballroom Marfa for the non-profit arts organization's "After Effect" show opening Friday, March 11.

The duo - working under the collaborative name "Arturo Bandini" - says the work is modeled as an exact replica of their own gallery back home in California.

Ballroom says the installation, designed by Joacim Dahlqvist, "fluidly transposes interior and exterior space, mirroring Bandini’s promiscuous curatorial sensibility."

In this on-scene edition of West Texas Talk, we talk with the duo about the vision behind the work, the other artists who's work will be featured in this "show within a show" and more.

"After Effect" opens Friday, March 11 at 6 PM, alongside the arts and music festival Marfa Myths, which runs through March 13. Marfa Public Radio is a media partner of the festival.