Dan Colen is in Marfa as a contributor to Ballroom Marfa's After Effect exhibition that runs March 11-Augist 21, 2016.

Colen was born in 1979 in New Jersey. He received his B.F.A. in 2001 from Rhode Island School of Design, Providence. Colen’s paintings investigate: to what extent does art come from the artist, and to what extent does it arise from forcesindependent of the artist?

In 2006, Colen started to make paintings with chewing gum instead of paint, ushering in a long period during which he traded representational subject matter for an exploration of the medium itself. The Gagosian Gallery writesof Colen, "he relinquished his controlling approach to painting, instead allowing the final result to be guided in large part by the behavior of the given material. He commented that he found the loss of control exciting, as if the paintings were taking on “inevitable forms—almost like destined forms.”

Recent solo exhibitions include “Peanuts,” Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art, Norway (2011); “In Living Color,” FLAG Art Foundation, New York (2012); “Dan Colen: The Illusion of Life,” Inverleith House, Royal Botanic Garden, Scotland (2013); “Help!,” The Brant Foundation Art Study Center, Connecticut (2014); “The L...o...n...g Count,” The Walter De Maria Building, New York (2014); and “Dan Colen: Psychic Slayer,” HEART—Herning Museum of Contemporary Art, Denmark (2015).

Colen lives and works in New York. he divides his time between Manhattan's East Village and a farm north of the city.