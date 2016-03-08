For this West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sat down with Dallas musician Sarah Jaffe to talk about the progression of her musical style and upcoming projects.

Along with the interview, Jaffe performed a couple unplugged tracks in this session with Taylor Rhea (ZHORA). The first song performed was a little over a week old at the time of this interview, and although the title is still in the air, is being referred to as Mind Up. The second track is titled Mannequin Woman and is off of Jaffe's 2012 release The Body Wins.