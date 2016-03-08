© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Sarah Jaffe

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 8, 2016 at 6:31 PM CST
img_5388

For this West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sat down with Dallas musician Sarah Jaffe to talk about the progression of her musical style and upcoming projects.

Along with the interview, Jaffe performed a couple unplugged tracks in this session with Taylor Rhea (ZHORA). The first song performed was a little over a week old at the time of this interview, and although the title is still in the air, is being referred to as Mind Up. The second track is titled Mannequin Woman and is off of Jaffe's 2012 release The Body Wins. 

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: