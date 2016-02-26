On this edition of West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf speaks with P.T. Banks, a band based out of Austin Texas, about the inspirations and development behind their newest album Moonlight is Sunlight.

Along with the interview, front man Paul Banks performs one track, West Was Won, a song which draws inspiration from the vast openness of West Texas, where his father hails from, live in the Marfa Public Radio Studios. Later in the show we take a listen to Resurrection, a track on Moonlight is Sunlight which showcases the dynamic range of the group.