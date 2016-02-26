© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

P.T. Banks

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 26, 2016 at 6:31 PM CST
ptbanks_moonlight

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf speaks with P.T. Banks, a band based out of Austin Texas, about the inspirations and development behind their newest album Moonlight is Sunlight.

Along with the interview, front man Paul Banks performs one track, West Was Won, a song which draws inspiration from the vast openness of West Texas, where his father hails from, live in the Marfa Public Radio Studios. Later in the show we take a listen to Resurrection,  a track on Moonlight is Sunlight which showcases the dynamic range of the group.

 

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: