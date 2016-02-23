Tonight on West Texas Talk, we are speaking with Jordan Goodman, an expert on the intersection of the oil and gas industry and the economy at-large.

Goodman was the Wall Street correspondent for Money magazine for nearly two decades and he is also a recognized expert on personal finance. The drop in the price crude oil and the oversupply of both oil and natural gas has repercussions on retirement accounts and is being felt strongly from Main Street to Wall Street.

He discusses the elimination of the ban on the export of US crude oil, and why that is unlikely to improve prospects for the energy landscape until crude oil rebounds.