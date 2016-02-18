On tonight's West Texas Talk, we continue our focus on the political campaigns now underway in the days before Super Tuesday, the day that Texas and 11 other states conduct their primaries.

We speak with Sandy Wilson of Marathon, the Republican candidate for District Attorney in the 83rd District, a vast territory that includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties. Ms Wilson was an assistant District Attorney in the 83rd District between 2010-2012 and she said her experience in that position affords her an insight into the workings of that office. Wilson is currently practicing family and criminal law.