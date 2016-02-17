© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

83rd District Dem. Candidates for District Attorney Talk Politics &amp; The Law

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 17, 2016 at 6:31 PM CST
img_5727

Tonight on West Texas Talk, we speak with the two Democratic candidates for District Attorney in 83rd District of Texas, which includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties.

Incumbent Rod Ponton said he wants to continue the work he began when he took office while challenger Jaime Escuder, an experienced trial lawyer made the case that judgement on the job is as important as experience.

Both candidates are making their pitches to the electorate in advance of the primary on March 1.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: