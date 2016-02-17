Tonight on West Texas Talk, we speak with the two Democratic candidates for District Attorney in 83rd District of Texas, which includes Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Presidio counties.

Incumbent Rod Ponton said he wants to continue the work he began when he took office while challenger Jaime Escuder, an experienced trial lawyer made the case that judgement on the job is as important as experience.

Both candidates are making their pitches to the electorate in advance of the primary on March 1.