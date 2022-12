On this edition of West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf takes a look at the life of Slim Richey.

Often referred to as the Most Dangerous Guitar Player in Texas, Slim is best known for bringing about the genre of Jazz Grass, a form of music that combines jazz musicality with bluegrass instrumentation.

Jackson sat down with Sharron Reed-Gavin to talk about Slim and learn more about Slim Fest One, a music festival in Terlingua paying homage to the life and music of Slim Richey.