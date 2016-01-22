Bob Campbell Writes Crime Novel Set in West Texas

On this episode, we speak with Bob Campbell, a longtime newspaperman in West Texas, with stints at the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Scott County Record, Amarillo Globe News, Abilene Texas Reporter-News, Lubbock Avalanche Journal, Snyder Daily News, and the Odessa American.

He's published a crime novel, called The Honeycutts Of Blackthorne, under his full name, James R. Campbell. The book follows a West Texas sheriff named Woodrow Wilson into a mysterious murder case that cuts close to home.