West Texas Talk

Bob Campbell Writes Crime Novel Set in West Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 22, 2016 at 4:40 PM CST
campbell-bob-kxwt
Bob Campbell at KXWT, 2015.

On this episode, we speak with Bob Campbell, a longtime newspaperman in West Texas, with stints at the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Scott County Record, Amarillo Globe News, Abilene Texas Reporter-NewsLubbock Avalanche JournalSnyder Daily News, and the Odessa American.

He's published a crime novel, called The Honeycutts Of Blackthorne, under his full name, James R. Campbell. The book follows a West Texas sheriff named Woodrow Wilson into a mysterious murder case that cuts close to home.

