West Texas Talk

Staton Awtrey

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 21, 2016 at 6:29 PM CST
Midland cardiac surgeon Dr. Staton Awtrey is passionate about diet, specifically the beneficial role vegetables should play in the American diet. Awtrey says that the restorative and preventive nature of fruits, vegetables and grains can reverse certain health metrics meat, chicken and fish are restricted.

Although a vegan, a person who eats no animal products, Awtrey says the is a place for foods such as beef and chicken but only if a person is not already showing signs of deleterious health effects triggered by large intakes of salt, sugars and other processed foods.

In this conversation, conducted on a drive between Marfa and Ft Davis, Texas, Awtrey speaks about a film coming to the screen called Plant Pure Nation. The film, which is connected in several ways to the film Forks Over Knives, is a documentary that examines the effects of a fruit and vegetable-based diet.

