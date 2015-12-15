Texas Matters Episode #798

On tonight's Texas Matters...

The Department of Homeland Security was created after the terrorist attacks of September 11. DHS was to prepare for, prevent and respond to domestic emergencies particularly terrorism, many questions have risen about how well the DHS polices itself. This is certainly apparent on the Texas Mexico border where corruption with border enforcement has historically been a problem. With an investigative report the Texas Observer was able to pull back the veil of the DHS in the article – Homeland Insecurity. Along with Patrick Michels – Melissa del Bosque is the author.

The worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9-11 happened in Texas. Nov 5 2009 – Nidal Hasan opens fire at Fort Hood. How did this happen, that an outspoken radicalized madman could do so much deadly damage? How were red flags missed? The book Death on Base - The Fort Hood Massacre tell the story that the Army didn’t want revealed.