Crystal Z. Campbell, Resident Artist at Marfa Contemporary

Crystal Z. Campbell, the visiting artist-in-residence at Marfa Contemporary, will be having an open studio on Thursday, December 10, from Noon to 7 PM. In the interview, Campbell discusses her new interest in animation and walks the listener through her temporary studio. She retells the story of Henrietta Lacks, a woman who unwittingly gave rise to a cell line important to scientists. Campbell's artwork has touched on other historical events relating to science, race, and utopian worlds.

Campbell attended the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture and has studied in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland. Her art has been shown in Philadelphia, Harlem NYC, San Diego, and abroad.