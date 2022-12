On this segment of West Texas Talk, we speak with Pilar Pedersen and Joselyn Fenstermacher of Alpine, Texas, about their efforts in support of the Tarahumara School at Backbureachi, Chihuahua.

Their effort is formally named Amigos de Korima. According the the Amigos de Korima website, the project aims to support students by "enhancing infrastructure, living conditions and educational opportunities".