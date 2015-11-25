My Life As A Wild Turkey

For West Texas Talk today, a Thanksgiving Day special from the radio series With Good Reason.





Naturalist Joe Hutto, subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary "My Life As a Turkey", discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida.

Pilot Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air.

The once-scorned bronze-feathered turkey makes a comeback, with the help of organic, free-range farmers like Paul Kelly.

Jay Sullivan sends his students off to Thanksgiving Break with a poem about a young engineer’s ingenuity and of course, a turkey.