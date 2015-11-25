© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

My Life As A Wild Turkey

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 25, 2015 at 7:25 AM CST
my-life-as-wild-turkey
Courtesy of With Good Reason

For West Texas Talk today, a Thanksgiving Day special from the radio series With Good Reason.


  • Naturalist Joe Hutto, subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary "My Life As a Turkey", discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida.

  • Pilot Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air.

  • The once-scorned bronze-feathered turkey makes a comeback, with the help of organic, free-range farmers like Paul Kelly.

  • Jay Sullivan sends his students off to Thanksgiving Break with a poem about a young engineer’s ingenuity and of course, a turkey.

