The twenty-second annual Alpine Art Walk is taking place this Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21. In this edition of West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf and Tom Michael interviewed a few of the musical artists performing at this year's event.

Listen to hear interviews with New Black 7's lead singer Tory Stoffregen, Anthony Ray Wright, and a clip from Tom's 2011 interview with Ray Wylie Hubbard.