NPR Reporter Tom Gjetlen On the History of U.S. Immigration

An NPR News reporter for more than 30 years, Tom Gjelten was a longtime foreign correspondent and most recently has reported on issues of religion for the National Desk.

On West Texas Talk, we talk to Gjelten about his new book, A Nation of Nations. It surveys the 50-year period since the U.S. Immigration Act of 1965. The country went through a major demographic change, fueled in large part by the changing face of immigration. Glelten profiles several of the individuals affected by these sweeping changes, and shares with us some of his radio reporting for Morning Edition.