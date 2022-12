We spoke with David Fannin of Marfa on the eve of his swearing-in ceremony as U.S. Magistrate Judge, Pecos Division, Western District of Texas. In that role, he will oversee federal cases in Brewster, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Loving, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler counties. He will work from the federal courthouses in Alpine and Pecos, on both civil and criminal matters taken up by the District Judge.