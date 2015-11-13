© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Filmmaker Brigid McCaffrey and Mojave Desert Geologist Ren Lallatin

Published November 13, 2015 at 4:25 PM CST
Geologist Ren Lallatin and filmmaker Brigid McCaffrey. (Travis Bubenik/KRTS)

Los Angeles-based filmmaker Brigid McCaffrey and geologist Ren Lallatin join us for today's show to talk about McCaffrey's 2013 film Paradise Springs, which chronicles Lallatin's life and work studying the archeology, seismology and ancient histories of the Mojave Desert.

The film screens alongside some of McCaffrey's other work as part of Ballroom Marfa's  Artists' Film International program this weekend, November 14-15.

The program features other films and video work from artists around the world - from Siberia, Italy, Turkey and beyond.

Latest Episodes: