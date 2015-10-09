Sound Montage by artist Peter Roehr, Subject of a Special Exhibition at the Chinati Foundation

On West Texas Talk, we present a portion of a sound montage, Tontmontagen, by the late German artist Peter Roehr. It's part of a series of works that blend music loops, advertising jingles, snippets of monologues, and ambient noise.

Along with Charlotte Posenenske, Roehr is being featured in a special exhibition at the Chinati Foundation this weekend, curated by director Jenny Moore, who introduces this sound piece for today's program.