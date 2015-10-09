© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Sound Montage by artist Peter Roehr, Subject of a Special Exhibition at the Chinati Foundation

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 9, 2015 at 3:25 PM CDT
forpeterroehrabout1

On West Texas Talk, we present a portion of a sound montage, Tontmontagen, by the late German artist Peter Roehr. It's part of a series of works that blend music loops, advertising jingles, snippets of monologues, and ambient noise.

Along with Charlotte Posenenske, Roehr is being featured in a special exhibition at the Chinati Foundation this weekend, curated by director Jenny Moore, who introduces this sound piece for today's program.

 

 

Tags
West Texas Talk Chinati Foundationart
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: