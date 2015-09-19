Ranch Day with the Judd Foundation, a Conversation with Jeffrey Shepherd & Caitlin Murray

On today's program, we discuss Ranch Day (Sunday, September 20) at the Judd Foundation, which features a a public gathering at Casa Perez, the remote property of artist Donald Judd. Dr. Jeffrey Shepherd joins us to speak about the indigenous peoples of Presidio County. Caitlin Murray of the Judd Foundation shares details of Sunday's event, with a history of the ranch. Professor Shepherd speaks Sunday at 1 PM, from Casa Perez.