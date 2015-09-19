© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Ranch Day with the Judd Foundation, a Conversation with Jeffrey Shepherd & Caitlin Murray

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 19, 2015 at 6:40 PM CDT
jeff_caitlin
Jeffrey Shepherd of UTEP, with Caitlin Murray of the Judd Foundation, September 18, 2015.

On today's program, we discuss Ranch Day (Sunday, September 20) at the Judd Foundation, which features a a public gathering at Casa Perez, the remote property of artist Donald Judd. Dr. Jeffrey Shepherd joins us to speak about the indigenous peoples of Presidio County. Caitlin Murray of the Judd Foundation shares details of Sunday's event, with a history of the ranch. Professor Shepherd speaks Sunday at 1 PM, from Casa Perez.

