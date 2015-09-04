"Robert Altman Weekend" in Marfa

A celebration of the life and work of director Robert Altman is coming to Marfa this Labor Day weekend.

Marfa Live Arts, together with the Marfa Chamber of Commerce and the Marfa Lights Festival, is presenting a screening of Altman's film, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean at the Crowley Theater.

Robert Altman's wife Kathryn Reed Atlman joins us to talk about the man and his work.

The screening takes place Labor Day (Monday) at 3:00 PM. A talk and book signing with Kathryn and Stephen Altman, moderated by filmmaker Carolyn Pfeiffer, takes place the Sunday before at 6 PM at the Marfa Book Company.