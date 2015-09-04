© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

"Robert Altman Weekend" in Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 4, 2015 at 12:00 PM CDT
unnamed-2-4
(Sandy Dennis, director Robert Altman, Karen Black Publicity photo for Come Back to the Five & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, 1982)

A celebration of the life and work of director Robert Altman is coming to Marfa this Labor Day weekend.

Marfa Live Arts, together with the Marfa Chamber of Commerce and the Marfa Lights Festival, is presenting a screening of Altman's film,  Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean at the Crowley Theater.

Robert Altman's wife Kathryn Reed Atlman joins us to talk about the man and his work.

The screening takes place Labor Day (Monday) at 3:00 PM. A talk and book signing with Kathryn and Stephen Altman, moderated by filmmaker Carolyn Pfeiffer, takes place the Sunday before at 6 PM at the Marfa Book Company.

West Texas Talk crowley theaterRobert AltmanJames DeanAmericanaKathryn Reed AltmanStephen Altmanfilmmarfa live arts
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
