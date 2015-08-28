© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Mexican ceramicist Cipriano Bueno opens exhibit in Marfa that recalls the Aztec era

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 28, 2015 at 4:10 PM CDT

Today on West Texas Talk we have a translator helping us with an interview of Mexican artist Cipriano Bueno, whose ceramics are on display at the Greasewood Gallery in Marfa at the Paisano Hotel. There is an artist reception on Friday for this exhibit, entitled CIHUACOATL.

Bueno talks with Tom Michael about growing up in Ojinaga, Mexico, across the border from Texas; teaching art at the university in Chihuahua City; his approach to firing works in clay; and the history of northern Mexico. (Jose Grajedo assists with translation.)

