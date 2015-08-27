© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Surfing in the Desert? Ballroom Marfa presents Weekend Films, Classic and Contemporary

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 27, 2015 at 3:01 PM CDT
2b79a37a-b53c-4366-b329-f049c448e8f4

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we visit with Ballroom Marfa Executive Director Susan Sutton, Communications Director Daniel Chamberlin, and Ian Lewis, creator of the Far West Texas Surf Report. Our topic is Desert Surf Films, curated by Sutton, and featuring two nights of outdoor screenings of classic and modern surf films.
Desert Surf Films includes two visionary films from the early 1970s, Alby Falzon and David Elfick's Morning of the Earth and Elfick's Crystal Voyager, along with shorts from Sam Falls & Joe Zorrilla and Ian Lewis.

