Surfing in the Desert? Ballroom Marfa presents Weekend Films, Classic and Contemporary

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we visit with Ballroom Marfa Executive Director Susan Sutton, Communications Director Daniel Chamberlin, and Ian Lewis, creator of the Far West Texas Surf Report. Our topic is Desert Surf Films, curated by Sutton, and featuring two nights of outdoor screenings of classic and modern surf films.

Desert Surf Films includes two visionary films from the early 1970s, Alby Falzon and David Elfick's Morning of the Earth and Elfick's Crystal Voyager, along with shorts from Sam Falls & Joe Zorrilla and Ian Lewis.