West Texas Talk

Texas Matters: Schools face new troubles

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 18, 2015 at 2:11 PM CDT
In this episode, Texas Matters explores some of the most acute issues facing Texas Schools this year. In the feature story, David Martin Davies reports on the struggles of homeless school children. For many of these students walking into class the first day of school is a pipe dream. Davies explains the problem and also talks about people and programs working to fix it.

Also in this episode, regional reporters investigate new mental health laws about kids, school accountability programs, and the Rather Prize, an award for improving education in Texas.

 

 

