© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Lower Left Dance Collective

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 13, 2015 at 12:53 PM CDT
130710-lower-left-collective-8688-1024x682

The  Lower Left Performance Collective is back in Marfa after performing in Berlin and Budapest in previous summers. Lower Left began using Marfa as a base beginning in 2001 when collective member artist Nina Martin and Paul Hunt established a home here.  Since that time, the collective has work steadily in Marfa when they are not working in New York City or abroad.  This summer they are performing the dance installation Secondary Surface Rendered the beginnings of which were shown in 2013 to appreciative audiences.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: