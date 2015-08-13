Lower Left Dance Collective

The Lower Left Performance Collective is back in Marfa after performing in Berlin and Budapest in previous summers. Lower Left began using Marfa as a base beginning in 2001 when collective member artist Nina Martin and Paul Hunt established a home here. Since that time, the collective has work steadily in Marfa when they are not working in New York City or abroad. This summer they are performing the dance installation Secondary Surface Rendered the beginnings of which were shown in 2013 to appreciative audiences.