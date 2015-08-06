Michael Serva, aka the Marfan Songwriter St. Ruggles

Michael Serva is a chef and musician in Marfa who cooks food at Maiya's for work and creates music for art's sake under the project name St. Ruggles.

Serva's first album, "Undaunted by the Danger of Submerged Explosives," was recorded recently, and he's having a CD release party this weekend. In advance of the event he talked with Marfa Public Radio about his love of "half-asleep" songs, recording the album in one session, and the value of simplicity in storytelling.

"I just want it to get out there and be forgotten and then maybe somebody's kid will pick it up and say, 'What the heck is this? This doesn't sound good but I kind of like it,'" Serva says of the record. Marfa Book Company will host the release event on Sunday at 8pm.

Below are two live performances from Serva recorded in the Marfa Public Radio studio and excerpted from the full interview.

My Car is Working Today (live)

True Love (live)