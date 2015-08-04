Mark Lamster, Architecture Critic and Chronicler of Hospital's Demolition at Chinati Foundation

[gallery ids="24848,24872,24851,24852,24855,24853"]

The demolition of the old hospital of Fort D.A. Russell this summer was controversial inside Marfa. But the surrounding din was also loud enough to also draw the ear of the Dallas Morning News. The aging building was leveled by the Chinati Foundation to make way for a project by artist Robert Irwin.

Mark Lamster, the paper's architecture critic, published a lengthy piece on July 2, "A Question of Vision in Marfa," that discussed the issue and its components -- the history of the Chinati Foundation and Fort D.A. Russell, the future of the Irwin installation that will replace the hospital, and the debate among locals.

Tom Michael spoke with Lamster on West Texas Talk to hear more about his reporting and his view of the people and issues at play.