West Texas Talk

David Berchelmann, El Paso Author

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 3, 2015 at 4:37 PM CDT
A portion of the cover of David Berchelman's "Legendary Locals of El Paso."

David Berchelmann's Legendary Locals of El Paso, which profiles real, iconic people from the city, came out last week in print, and he spoke with Tom Michael in the town itself recently about the work.

Berchelmann moved to El Paso less than a decade ago, started exploring, and created a blog that morphed into a newspaper column and then the full-fledged book.

In this West Texas Talk he discusses public perception of El Paso, some of the people included in Legendary Locals, and what the city's future holds.

