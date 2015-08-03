Activist, Community Organizer, and Lannan Foundation Writer in Marfa, Jacqueline Patterson

Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence Jacqui Patterson joins us for this episode of West Texas Talk.

Patterson is the director of the NAACP's Environmental and Climate Justice Program. Her work in advocacy, activism and research ranges from issues involving women's rights and violence against women, to racial and environmental justice. Patterson talks about the intersection between the black + green movements. She explains how people of color can be the most affected by climate change, yet they are often overlooked when political or economic decisions are being made.