© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Activist, Community Organizer, and Lannan Foundation Writer in Marfa, Jacqueline Patterson

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 3, 2015 at 10:18 AM CDT
fullsizerender-4-2
Jacquline Patterson

Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence Jacqui Patterson joins us for this episode of West Texas Talk.

Patterson is the director of the NAACP's Environmental and Climate Justice Program. Her work in advocacy, activism and research ranges from issues involving women's rights and violence against women, to racial and environmental justice. Patterson talks about the intersection between the black + green movements. She explains how people of color can be the most affected by climate change, yet they are often overlooked when political or economic decisions are being made.

Tags
West Texas Talk Lannan FoundationJacqueline PattersonNAACPWomen's RightsSocial IssuesWomenEnvironment
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: