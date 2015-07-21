Beth Grossman: Building 98 Artist Resident

Beth Grossman is a socio-political artist, who sees the visual as a way to create community dialog. Her art is a comfortable point of entry into the ongoing dialog about ‘correct’ history, the life-shaping force of religion and the power of social beliefs. The artist takes creative liberty with these charged topics and makes them accessible with beauty and humor. By shifting the context of familiar objects, words and images, she opens them up for fresh examinations that are by turn playful, stimulating and thought provoking.

Beth would like to acknowledge Mona Garcia for her dedication to promoting women artists and for offering the opportunity to be a resident at Bldg. 98.

Hosted by Katherine Rae Mondo