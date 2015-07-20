© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lannan Interview: Frank X Walker, Affrilachian Poet

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 20, 2015 at 11:49 AM CDT

A longtime resident of Kentucky and temporary Lannan Resident in Marfa, Frank X Walker is an English professor, writer, and outgoing poet laureate in his home state.

Walker, 54, has published poetry books, worked on films about the Civil Rights movement, and coined the phrase "Affrilachia" -- in part to acknowledge the ties African-Americans have to the mountain region.

Rachel Monroe spoke with Walker as part of West Texas Talk, touching on the Confederate flag, life in Appalachia, and some of Walker's own stanzas.

