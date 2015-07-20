Lannan Interview: Frank X Walker, Affrilachian Poet

A longtime resident of Kentucky and temporary Lannan Resident in Marfa, Frank X Walker is an English professor, writer, and outgoing poet laureate in his home state.

Walker, 54, has published poetry books, worked on films about the Civil Rights movement, and coined the phrase "Affrilachia" -- in part to acknowledge the ties African-Americans have to the mountain region.

Rachel Monroe spoke with Walker as part of West Texas Talk, touching on the Confederate flag, life in Appalachia, and some of Walker's own stanzas.