Michelle García, Lannan Foundation Writer-In-Residence

We continue our Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence interview series on West Texas Talk. Today we're joined in the studio by writer, radio reporter, and video journalist, writer, radio reporter, and video journalist, Michelle García. Michelle's work has appeared in The Washington Post, Salon, The Boston Review, The Texas Observer. She is also the producer and director of Against Mexico: The Making of Heroes and Enemies, a documentary for PBS.

Today on the show, she discusses her current project which sees her traveling along the border studying myths and masculinity on both sides of the divide.